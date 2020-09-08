Gemma Collins sends message to ‘gorgeous’ Piers Morgan as he’s mocked over weight

Gemma Collins has sent a message to “gorgeous” Piers Morgan after he was ‘fat-shamed‘ on Good Morning Britain.

The GC sent the message of support to Piers, 55, and included a big virtual kiss.

What did Gemma Collins say?

Gemma took to Twitter to send the presenter the message.

In her tweet, she said: You’re gorgeous as you are @piersmorgan @GMB.”

Read more: Gemma Collins delights fans as she twerks in fluffy lingerie after weight loss

She followed the message with a kissing emoji.

The flirty comment was a result of yesterday’s incident on GMB.

'I need to be shamed into getting the weight off' After @KP24 commented on his weight, @piersmorgan says he doesn't mind being called out on it. However, @susannareid100 disagrees. Are you Team Piers or Team Susanna on this subject? Join the debate 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/Um4b3WWTJf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 7, 2020

Why did Gemma Collins send the message to Piers?

Piers responded to cricketing pal Kevin Pietersen on yesterday’s show (Tuesday September 8) who called him “fat”.

As a result, Piers admitted that he put on some pounds during lockdown.

“I need to be shamed into losing it,” he told co-presenter Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary Jones.

Yes you fat person, it’s about time chubster.

Susanna then suddenly said: “Yes you fat person, it’s about time chubster.”

Dr Hilary joined in too, responding sarcastically to Piers’ comment that he had a “girl’s name”.

“At least I’m not overweight,” the doc said.

Lorraine called Piers “pleasantly plump” (Credit: ITV)

What else did poor Piers have to endure?

The ribbing of Piers didn’t stop there.

Later in the programme, Lorraine Kelly called him “pleasantly plump“.

Piers said hello to Lorraine by saying: “Susanna’s really thrilled she’s trending because she fat-shamed me on national television.”

“Now look,” Lorraine replied. “You have put on a few pounds.

“You’re pleasantly plump.”

Poor Piers! (Credit: ITV)

Stunned at the comment, Piers said he didn’t want to be cuddly, he wanted to be a “lean, mean machine”.

Don’t worry Piers, The GC has your back.

Piers and Gemma have history

In fact, it’s not the first time Gemma has offered to, ahem, help Piers out.

Last year, Gemma offered to sleep with the married father-of-four.

During his tirade against veganism, he railed against the idea that going vegan improved your sexual performance.

Gemma Collins supported “gorgeous” Piers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan demands Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose royal titles

“You could go vegan for a while, couldn’t you?” his fellow host Susanna Reid baited him.

“Who’s gonna try me out?” Piers enquired.

“Me!” declared Gemma, leaving Piers in hysterics.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.