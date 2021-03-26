Gemma Collins has wished her parents a happy anniversary as she gave fans an update on the health of her dad, Alan, after his battle with COVID-19.

The reality star and businesswoman, 40, posted a video collage of photos of her mum and dad with their family.

Gemma paid tribute to her parents on Instagram, admitting she was crying “happy tears” while writing the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

What did Gemma Collins say about her parents?

The star wrote: “Tears are streaming down my face as I post this but happy tears.

“3 months ago we didn’t know if you were going to make it, beside ourselves daily, scared, heartbroken and the truth is we didn’t see much hope.

“However, TODAY 44 years MARRIED to MUM.

“It’s such an emotional day!! I always asked you how did you stay married so long, you replied with one simple word which I will never forget! RESPECT!!!”

She added: “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to the most wonderful parents I could ever ask for!!!

“I will treat you to a holiday as soon as we can I love you so much enjoy your special day.”

Meanwhile, Gemma also posted a series of intensely moving videos on Instagram that showed 73-year-old Alan in hospital.

In the videos, Gemma also paid tribute to her dad, who she said was “so strong for us”.

Gemma posted a series of emotional videos (Credit: Instagram)

What did Gemma Collins show in the videos?

The first video showed Alan and her mum Joan speaking to each other on FaceTime, with Alan in hospital wearing a breathing mask.

As Joan implored her husband to eat, Alan replied: “I’ll be OK, don’t worry.”

Read more: Gemma Collins birthday: Star reveals dad leaves hospital in time for her 40th after coronavirus battle

Gemma captioned the video: “COVID has destroyed [lives] and affected us in so many ways.

“We have been incredibly lucky to have dad pull through… it could have been a very different story.”

Joan said she was “so upset” (Credit: Instagram)

The second video once again showed loving couple Alan and Joan FaceTime while Alan was in hospital.

This time, Joan was weeping openly, telling her husband: “I’m so upset, Al, I can’t believe it. I’m so upset.”

Gemma captioned this segment of the video: “Dad was so strong for us all, even when he was so unwell.”

It’s Alan and Joan’s wedding anniversary today (Credit: Instagram)

Next, with Gemma captioning the video “44 years married” with two pairs of love heart emojis, Alan and Joan’s conversation continued.

“Make sure you’re doing everything right,” Joan wept.

“I will,” Alan replied through his breathing mask.

Gemma said today was special (Credit: Instagram)

How did Gemma react when she saw her dad in hospital?

It was then Gemma appeared on the video.

In a bid to lighten the mood, Alan immediately asked his daughter if she had taken the rubbish bins out.

“We took the rubbish out today,” Gemma replied.

We’re just terribly worried about you dad, every minute of the day.

“We’re just terribly worried about you dad, every minute of the day.”

She captioned the video: “Today is special but this is the reality of COVID and how it’s ripped through so many ways. I thank God every day you made it.

“On a brighter note lol I won’t be doing the rubbish again! Only joking…”

Gemma gave an update on Alan’s current health (Credit: Instagram)

How is Alan now?

Finally, Gemma gave fans an update on Alan’s health now he has left hospital.

Captioning an image showing her mum and dad in happier times, Gemma said: “And an update on Dad.

Read more: Gemma Collins and parents smile in throwback photo amid coronavirus battle

“He has long COVID so each day is a step in the right direction.

“[His] mental strength is unreal and he’s determined to get back to his best!!

“I did have to tell him off this when I found out he had sneaked into work.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.