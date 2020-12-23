Gemma Collins’ parents have coronavirus and the star has shared a clip of them in happier times.

On Instagram, the GC urged fans to “stay safe and stay home” as she posted a video of her mum and dad, Joan and Alan, having dinner together.

Gemma Collins revealed this week that her parents have COVID-19 (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins share about her parents?

Taking to her Instagram Stories after revealing her parents had COVID-19, Gemma reflected on the difference a year can make – and thanked fans for all their support.

She shared a clip of her parents at a table in a restaurant, smiling and enjoying hugs during a family meal out.

The former TOWIE star wrote alongside it: “What a difference a year makes. Please stay safe and stay home, thank you to everyone who has offered well wishes and help.”

The ex TOWIE star shared a video of them in happier times on Instagram (Credit: Gemma Collins / Instagram Stories)

Gemma says mum and dad are ‘extremely unwell’

Earlier on Instagram, Gemma had told fans that both of her parents are “extremely unwell” with the virus.

And she revealed her shock at seeing her dad cry over the symptoms of COVID-19, as he told her he would “rather be dead” than have it.

Thank you to everyone who has offered well wishes and help.

She wrote: “Please, please, please take notice of the guidelines! Both my parents are extremely unwell with COVID-19! Seeing my dad cry, which he never does, was a shock and [he said] he would rather be dead then experience everything he is going through right now…”

Gemma went on to say that coronavirus has “totally wiped him out” and said she is finding it “heartbreaking”. Her mum, she confirmed, is also “extremely unwell”.

She explained: “My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with COVID, this is real! And please, please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE.”

Fans sent her supportive messages and wished her mum and dad a “speedy recovery”.

Gemma thanked fans as she urged them to stay safe and protect their loved ones (Credit: SplashNews)

GC fans send well-wishes

“Wishing them both a speedy recovery xx,” said one.

“Oh Gemma,” said another with a heart emoji. “Sending lots of love to them both x.”

“I’m so sorry to hear but hope your words reach the people who have not been taking this situation seriously,” wrote another.

