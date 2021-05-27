Gemma Collins has made her Instagram followers green with envy over her latest post – for not one but two reasons.

The TOWIE star posted a Boomerang video of herself wearing a red swimsuit on a yacht.

In the video, Gemma shakes her “candy” and blows a kiss to the camera.

And, not only does she look amazing, the location looks pretty idyllic too!

Gemma Collins – pictured in 2019 – has celebrated the start of summer with a new Instagram post (Credit: Splash News)

What did Gemma Collins post on Instagram?

After feeling unwell and being looked after by a private nurse, Gemma’s followers were glad to see her back on social media.

Sharing the video, Gemma said: “Have fun in the sun ☀️.

“It’s officially SUMMER… well start of 🙏🏻.”

She added: “Let that wind flow through your hair and get the sun on your bodies.”

Gemma concluded the post: “Take the energy from the ☀️.”

Let that wind flow through your hair and get the sun on your bodies.

In the video, Gemma is clearly doing just that, as she shakes her “candy” and blows a kiss at the camera.

Of course, way back when in her TOWIE heyday, Gemma famously told on/off love James Argent that he wasn’t ever going to get her “candy” during a now infamous pool party scene.

So what did Gemma’s followers say?

Some were pretty jealous that Gemma appears to have jetted off to the sun, while others commented on her weight loss and asked her for the secrets of her success.

One even went so far as to liken Gemma to Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson, famous for her red swimsuit.

“Gemma-watch!” they declared.

“Looking lovely!” another added.

“Looking good Gemma, I’m jealous,” a third said.

“My inspiration is you!” declared another.

“Beautiful as ever Gemma – you always send positive vibes wherever you go. Lots of love and enjoy the sunshine,” said another Gemma fan.

And, while some were jealous of her holiday mode of transport, others also wished Gemma a happy holiday.

One follower said: “Looks lovely, enjoy Gemma.”

