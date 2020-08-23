Gemma Collins was rumoured to have a new man this weekend as reports linked her with a wealthy Essex businessman.

But restaurant owner Nadir Gul has since taken to social media to reveal he is not dating the 39-year-old TV diva.

Gemma Collins reportedly has a new man – but it’s not business owner Nadir Gul (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Does Gemma Collins have a new man?

An account reportedly belonging to the businessman clarified the situation on its Instagram Stories. In the statement, he slammed the “false” claims as he called for “respect”.

Nadir pointed out that he is “a family man” and has been with his current partner “for over 10 years”.

The message read: “Just woke up and seen all these crazy false stories.

“Gemma Collins and her family have been very loyal customers and friends of Shish meze and myself for many years.

“But please show some respect as I am a family man and had a partner for over 10 years.”

Nadir released a statement on social media (Credit: Nadir Gul / Instagram)

A source quoted by The Sun previously claimed: “He has asked her out on a date and seems smitten with her.

“The GC has been telling people Nadir is her dream man and said she finds him drop-dead gorgeous.

“It’s still early days for them but her friends are just pleased to see her happy and smiling again.”

ED! contacted Gemma Collins’ reps for comment.

It follows Gemma’s high-profile split from on-off boyfriend James Argent.

Gemma Collins split from James Argent in the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins’ breakup with James Argent

The reality TV star put an end to her turbulent relationship with James Argent after he reportedly called her a “hippo” in a string of nasty text messages.

Addressing her fans at the time, the GC said: “Hey guys as you can imagine I am [feeling] absolutely heartbroken right now. Shocked totally in pain and can’t pretending I’m all smiles over the gram.”

