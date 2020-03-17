Gemma Collins reveals mum is in hospital with pneumonia amid coronavirus crisis

TV's Gemma Collins has revealed her mum Joan is in hospital with pneumonia amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dancing On Ice star shared a photo to Instagram showing her mum's hand tied up to a drip in the hospital.

Thanking the doctors and nurses, Gemma said her mum is "on the mend".

Gemma said her mum is "on the mend" (Credit: Instagram/@gemmacollins1)

Read more: Gemma Collins suffers unfortunate wardrobe blunder as dress rips at awards ceremony

Alongside the photo of her mum, Gemma added a sticker which read: "Love you, Mum."

In a separate post, Gemma said: "Thank you to all the nurses who helped my mum. She has pneumonia and [is] on the mend.

Thank you to all the nurses who helped my mum.

"NHS thank you, thank you, thank you, so over-stretched right now. My mum has rheumatoid arthritis and is high-risk to infection."

On Monday evening (March 16), Gemma urged her followers to "listen to the government guidelines" and sent love to "anyone who is a little worried right now".

She wrote: "Sorry guys I can’t just act like nothing is going on... on the gram, sending love to anyone who is a little worried right now.

Gemma thanked nurses and doctors for looking after her mum (Credit: Instagram/@gemmacollins1)

"Please listen to the government guidelines if anyone is feeling a little anxious.... I know I am... it’s real but there is always someone whose need is greater then ours.

"Please do listen to what we need to do in order to keep ourselves and everyone around us safe.

"If you are well delegate one member of the family to shop for your family... I did for mine last week and distribute it evenly.

"Massive love and respect to the nurses doctors who are working endlessly to help us all."

More than 7,000 people have died from coronavirus worldwide, including 55 people in the UK. There are currently more than 1,000 confirmed cases in Britain.

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: 1.4million Brits told to stay at home for 12 weeks

Addressing the media at Downing Street yesterday (Monday, March 16) afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined strict new guidelines from the government calling for everyone to cease all non-essential travel and start minimising social contact with each other.

The PM urged all Brits, around 66.4million, to stay away from pubs, nightclubs, theatres and cinemas for the forseeable future, while those able to work from home should do so.

Boris and the UK's government's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty also said people over 70, those with underlying health problems and pregnant women should stay at home when they can and avoid crowded areas.

Are you self-isolating? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.