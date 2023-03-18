Gemma Collins makes baby admission: ‘I’m not going to stress myself out’

TOWIE favourite Gemma Collins has spoken candidly about doubts she will ever have children.

The reality star, 42, has made no secret about wanting a baby one day.

However, she accepts that starting a family may not be in her future.

Gemma has come to terms with not having children (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma Collins baby news

“It’s just not happened for me,” Gemma explained in a tell-all interview with The Sun. “I don’t know if I want to go down the road of IVF because I’m a firm believer in that if it happens, it happens.”

Gemma has been dating Rami Hawash since 2021. The pair are engaged, having previously dated in 2013.

She often looks after Rami’s four-year-old son, Tristan, with the pair sharing a strong bond.

Last year, Gemma shared a snap of her and the child, writing: “No feeling like it. My little prince. Being a step mummy is so rewarding love is free and so rewarding nothing can put a price on this.

Gemma went on to add that if she still wants children in the future, she’s prepared to get a surrogate.

Gemma and Rami have been together for two years (Credit: Splash News)

“I’m not going to stress myself out,” she continued to The Sun. “If it’s meant to be then great but I’ve got my nephews, I’ve got my stepson, I’ve got all my friends who’ve got kids and I’m the fun auntie. And kids are a big responsibility.”

However, Gemma’s mother, Joan, believes that her daughter “will make a fantastic mother” one day.

Gemma asks not to be defined by motherhood

It’s not the first time that Gemma has teased that she could try different means to become a mother.

“My only plan is to have a baby at 50,” she told the Mail. “There is so many options available out there now, that I don’t worry about it and I don’t stress about it.

Gemma doesn’t want to be defined over whether she has children (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve lived my life as a free spirit and I’ve always known what’s right for me at the right time.

“Jennifer Aniston did a great quote: ‘Don’t define me because I don’t have children’. And I just thought go Jennifer!”

