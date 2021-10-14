Fans have hailed Gemma Collins for looking the “happiest she’s ever been” – and they’ve credited the smile on her face to boyfriend Rami.

The reality star and businesswoman, 40, took to Instagram to share a new image with fans and they couldn’t help but comment on her relationship with Rami Hawash.

With Gemma beaming from ear-to-ear, her army of followers couldn’t get over how happy she looked.

What did Gemma Collins share with fans on Instagram?

Gemma stunned fans on Instagram by showing off her svelte figure as she posed in a tight green dress.

Not only that, The GC looked right on top of her game and glowing.

She captioned the adorable image: “Huns, with party season almost here, you need to get some dresses from @ClubLLondon!

“They are so gorgeous, and have me feeling fantastic!”

She then offered fans a discount, but it wasn’t the dress that caught their attention – it was her beaming smile.

Gemma and Rami out on the town (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to Gemma’s snap?

One fan commented: “You look absolutely amazing, Rami has clearly had a very positive impact on you as we only ever see you happy, smiling and looking the happiest we’ve probably ever seen you.

“Love seeing your updates and living your best life [heart emoji] xx.”

Another said: “Wow you look absolutely stunning Gemma [heart emoji].”

A third gushed: “Beautiful GC!!!!! SO SO BEAUTIFUL!!!!!”

Enjoying being a ‘stepmum’

Demonstrating her new lifestyle, Gemma went out for a ramble in the countryside earlier this week and shared a snap walking with her partner Rami’s toddler son.

Wearing leggings and a T-shirt, she looked super-chilled and happy.

She delighted fans by telling them: “The most lovely day being stepmum to a beautiful three-year-old boy I absolutely LOVE IT.

“It’s so rewarding and just so enjoyable I absolutely love it.”

It looks and sounds as though Gemma is living her best life at the moment.