Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she poses in light blue loungewear

Gemma Collins looks fantastic as she poses in light blue loungewear.

The reality star, 39, is shown lounging in a comfy looking set at her home.

Sharing in view of her some two million Instagram followers, she revealed that the stunning outfit is currently on sale.

Dozens of her fans commented on how well the Diva Forever star looks.

One user commented: “Nice on Gemma. You look fantastic.

Gemma says she has lost three stone this year (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Gemma Collins lose so much weight?

While another user shared: “Looking fabulous Gemma.

A third user gushed: “Wow how much weight have you lost now?”

And yet another user asked: “Oh wow, how much weight have you lost? You look amazing.”

Gemma says she has lost weight after having a healthy living overhaul in 2020.

During lockdown she gave Joe Wicks workouts a go and also learned kickboxing with her sister-in-law.

She also said she’d cut back on her daily meat intake.

Gemma is an ambassador for SkinnyJab (Credit: SplashNews)

What is SkinnyJab?

But above all, she says, her weight loss is down to taking SkinnyJabs.

The former TOWIE cast member is an ambassador for the brand and she says it has ‘changed her life.’

Injectables that can be administered at home, they are said to stave off hunger for hours at a time.

Gemma said of them: “I need to tell about how amazing the team at Skinny Jab have been throughout lockdown.

“I think it’s safe to say we’ve all had those days over these past month where we’ve felt very low with no motivation to do anything.

“But keeping on track of my weight loss and continuing to stay motivated has never been easier with skinny jab on board.”

Before adding: “Honestly, Caroline and her team have been the best support!

“Not only have they kept my supply of jabs up to date, they’ve also been providing me with meals plans and weekly check ups with how I’m getting on.”



A spokesperson for the brand said: “This drug is fully approved by the NHS and licensed for weight-loss.

“Furthermore, SkinnyJab is regulated by the MHRA, all clinical practitioners are fully qualified and registered with the corresponding medical or nursing authority while our lead clinician who oversees all of SkinnyJab’s practice and protocols is registered and approved by the CQC for weight-loss treatments.”

