Gemma Collins lifts her bike with one arm during impressive workout

Fitness habits started for many of us in lockdown, including TV favourite Gemma Collins.

The Diva On Lockdown star has shown off her renewed love of fitness on a bike ride, and even squeezed in an arm workout too!

Arm press ✌🏻bike rides ✌🏻 NATURE

The ITV star has been flaunting her weight loss recently, particularly after her recent break-up with TOWIE star James Argent.

The 39-year-old previously took a break from Instagram following their dramatic split earlier this week. Yet she's back and the cheeky star we know is back in action!

After posting a glamorous selfie, the reality star has also shared evidence of her latest fitness routine. The star showed off her arm workout while on a bike ride. The star posed for a video in black workout gear.

Gemma has had a tough time with her recent split from James Argent (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Such inspiration you go girl

Gemma Collins is on a weight-loss mission

Fans were quick to praise her efforts too. One commented: "In light of all the recent occurrences... keep going mentally and physically, you are strong!"

Another added: "You go girl!"

A third commented: "Such inspiration, you go girl."

Last year, Gemma revealed she had lost three stone and wanted to lose three more.

The star has since shed the pounds by adopting a healthier lifestyle, and recently told fans she has been at home cooking more meals from scratch.

Her struggle with her weight started when she found out she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

Opening up about her condition on Instagram, she wrote: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it's been a struggle ever since, however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it's what's in your heart counts the most.

"Lots of people have bullied me, taunted me and also early on in the industry, lose weight, you are too fat to promote my brand!!!

"It's endless!!! Cough cough... where are you people now, WHERE AM I."

Gemma's suffered heartbreak recently

It's been a tough week for Gemma. Earlier this week, she revealed she had split from on/off boyfriend James Argent after seven years.

The former couple reportedly put an end to their romance after Arg claimed he wanted to be in an open relationship.

Following their split, Gemma exposed her on/off flame on Instagram as she shared a series of text messages, which have since been deleted from her profile.

Addressing her heartbreak, she later wrote: "Hey guys as you can imagine I am absolutely heartbroken right now shocked totally in pain and can't pretend I'm all smiles over the gram.

"I am so upset and devastated and hurt, I need some time off the gram to heal x."

