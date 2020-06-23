Gemma Collins launches bright pink masks with her face on them

TV's Gemma Collins has launched her own coronavirus masks which feature her own face on them.

The reality TV star announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday as she showcased the bright pink mask.

The mask features a cartoon photo of Gemma and one of her many sayings, "are you OK hun?".

In a video, Gemma says: "Anyone can buy these masks, yeah baby!

"'Are you OK?' well no I'm not because I'm having to wear a mask but the way in the world and all now.

"Guys if you're going to do it, do it in style. GC style, yeah baby."

She wrote: "Are you OK HUN #gcstyle these are available for children and adults YEAH BABY. Two colors.

"This product is not intended to prevent, cure, or treat, any health condition, nor should it be considered a substitute for a surgical face mask."

Fans can buy the mask in black also (Credit: Instagram)

Fans were thrilled and couldn't wait to buy one.

What did they say?

One person said: "Absolute QUEEN."

Another wrote: "This is brilliant GC!"

A third added: "Where can I order one?? I love you GC!!"

Gemma said the masks are available for adults and children (Credit: Instagram)

The mask is also available in black, with the same photo of Gemma and logo.

You can buy the mask in sizes small, medium and large so both adults and children can wear them.

Meanwhile, Gemma's mum also posed in one of the masks.

Gemma asked her: "What's it like sporting a GC mask today?"

Her mum Joan replied: "Loving it, Gem."

Gemma then asked: "These are just fabulous. Are you proud of your daughter?" to which Joan said: "Very, very proud."

Gemma's mum also sported a mask (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma asked: "Can you breathe mother?" to which Joan said: "No."

The reality star recently went shopping for the first time since lockdown.

Gemma wore a mask and gloves for the occasion and hit the designer shops.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Gemma said: "So, like Boris [Johnson] is urging the nation to get back and go shopping, the GC is saying the same thing.

"Everywhere you go, there's masks, there's hand sanitisers but it's lacking atmosphere."

