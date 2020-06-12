Gemma Collins is pretty in pink as she announces big Podcast comeback

Gemma Collins has been keeping herself busy - and fans entertained - with snaps of her dressing up at home.

The reality favourite has been on something of a transformation while in lockdown, losing weight and looking fabulous.

Today she's looking pretty in pink as she models a 'Barbie' jacket with black leggings.

Bright pink's a bit of a theme this week, as The GC is wearing the shade, this time on a dramatic dress, in an advert for her Podcast.

Yes, she proudly announced to fans, it's BACK!!

Earlier this week, Gemma opened her heart on Instagram about her weight battle.

She shared a gorgeous pic of herself when she was much younger - and slimmer.

In the caption, she explains what made her struggle with her weight in the first place.

Remaining positive

Gemma has always had body confidence, even when she was much larger.

But a recent weight loss thanks to appetite suppressant injections has put her in reflective mood.

On Instagram, Gemma revealed she was diagnosed with polyscystic ovary syndrome, which can cause weight gain.

She said : "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim.

"Then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since.

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what is in your heart that counts the most.

Gemma Collins has always been confident (Credit: Splash News)

'Be Kind'

And Gemma had some words of support for other sufferers of polycystic ovary syndrome.

The secret to my success was just being ME!

"Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers, it’s not easy, and always be kind... people are not always overweight because of all the stereotypical bullying comments!!!"

Bullies

"I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME!

"Lots of people have bullied me taunted me and also early on in the industry loose weight Your too fat to promote my brand !!! It’s endless !!!

"Cough cough .... where are you people now. WHERE AM I, RISE HIGHER. Always BELIEVE IN YOU. my heart has always been the same no matter of my size."

Gemma's weight loss has mirrored that of her boyfriend, James Argent.

James lost five stone after going into rehab in Thailand.

