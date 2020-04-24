Gemma Collins is giving NHS workers free bottles of her perfume

Gemma Collins is the latest celebrity during the coronavirus pandemic to do her bit to help frontline workers.

But while some have given away free concerts or donated money, Gemma has a very personal gift for them.

The Essex diva has included free bottles of her perfume, called Diva in goody bags going out to NHS workers.

Gemma joined a scheme started by Hugo MacQueenie to give out treats to NHS staff.

Previous gifts he has stuffed inside the bags included Easter eggs and pizza.

In a post on her Instagram page, Gemma described Hugo as "a wonderful inspiring young man."

Gemma's words of advice

She added: "It was more than a pleasure to help you.

"It's so wonderful to see people doing their bit, big or small.

"If you haven't done anything to help anyone during this time please try to dig deep and help where you can.

"It really does make a difference."

Gemma has been busy since lockdown started.

She has found time to launch a luxury Swiss chocolate bar which comes in a pink wrapper emblazoned with her image.

Gemma dubbed the bar "the perfect treat for lockdown."

Earlier she was forced to defend herself as fans thought she had broken lockdown rules by spending time with her brother.

But in fact, he lives on the same land as her.

Thank you for your generosity, Gemma - although we're not sure if healthworkers would prefer to get their hands on the chocolate.

