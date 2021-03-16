Gemma Collins took to Instagram to insist she’s had her lip fillers removed.

The GC, 40, hit back at claims she’d had her lips enhanced after she posted a very pouty photo on Instagram.

Gemma shared a post-workout snap in which her lips look rather plump.

But she says this is simply from breaking a sweat and being very tired.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the reality star penned: “Guys these are my lips.

Gemma Collins denies getting new lip fillers (Credit: Instagram)

What did Gemma say?

“This was yesterday, the reason why they’re bigger today is because I’m blowing them out because I’m exhausted.”

She continued: “I’m a woman of my word. I’ve had them all dissolved, and I actually love my original face it’s me and I love it.”

Read more: Gemma Collins sends Instagram wild as she urges fans to ‘stay natural’ in naked post

On her original post-workout photo several fans had expressed concern.

One user commented: “Well done Gemma. Careful with the filler though.”

Gemma’s fans worried she had lip filler (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another user posted: “Oh Gem please don’t get your lips done anymore. You’re beautiful as you are.”

And one worried fan queried: “Your lips look really painful, did the dissolve work OK?”

This all comes just a few weeks after Gemma said she’d sworn off fillers and Botox for good.

Why has Gemma given up fillers?

Speaking to The Sun earlier this month, the Diva Forever star said she wants to look natural.

And she said she worries that women are starting to all look the same after undergoing cosmetic procedures.

She explained: “I have tried Botox and filler, and I had it all dissolved. I can’t stand it.

“I was looking at myself thinking ‘I just don’t look like me anymore.'”

Meanwhile she’s launched her own collagen tablets and luxury skincare line.

Her skin care products can be bought as a pack for £250 whereas 90 collagen capsules can be bought for £65 a pop.

Lucky fans can even treat themselves to a Gemma Collins Experience Facial for £175 once lockdown lifts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

And as for her new healthy lifestyle, Gemma says she’s determined to get in tip top shape.

She claims to have lost three stone over the last year, and is now hitting the gym hard.

Read more: Gemma Collins shows off flawless skin as she launches skincare range

In a recent post she showed off her midriff and looked noticeably slimmer.

She said she’d kicked off the week with a morning workout and encouraged her fans to do the same.

Taking to Instagram again, she wrote: What does a shark do on a Monday?

“Gets up gets bitting hehe. If any of you are looking for some motivation if I can YOU CAN now I have the rest of the day to get my work done.

“Good luck everyone.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.