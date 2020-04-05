Gemma Collins hits back as she's accused of flouting coronavirus lockdown rules

TV's Gemma Collins has hit back after she was accused of flouting coronavirus social distancing rules by visiting her brother.

Gemma, 39, took to social media today (April 5) to warn Brits to stay home in an effort to help stamp out coronavirus.

But the former TOWIE star was forced to defend herself after a critic claimed she had broken Government restrictions.

Gemma Collins enjoyed a BBQ with her brother on Saturday (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins1)

Read more: Longleat owner Lord Bath dies of coronavirus aged 87

Gemma had shared a message from Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan, who is demanding that people stay home.

Piers said if people go out, they are "traitors to every nurse and doctor who has died this week and all NHS staff".

Writing alongside it, Gemma said: "The quicker we get this done the sooner it will be getting easier."

But Gemmas brother Russ lives on the same land as her (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins1)

Gemma later shared a clip on her Instagram stories of herself, her brother Russ and his family enjoying a barbecue.

And one fan wrongly suspected she had broken the rules to visit him.

Hitting back

"I love you Gemma but it looked like you had gone to your brothers last night? You should stay home love," she said.

Another follower simply wrote: "Busted!"

But hitting back, Gemma said: "We all live together on the same land."

This comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock was once again forced to order Brits to stay home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Brits to stay home Credit: (SplashNews.com)

Thousands of people flocked to parks to sunbathe on Saturday, leaving Mr Hancock warning that restrictions will be tightened if they are ignored.

Meanwhile, last week, Gemma joined scores of Brits in stepping outside their front doors and clapping for NHS staff and frontline workers.

Each Thursday, at 8pm, people are encouraged to honour those putting their lives at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fake news mishap

But this week Gemma was also forced to apologise after accidentally spreading a bit of fake news.

Gemma gave the nation false hope when she shared a fake post saying McDonald's would be reopening on April 6.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Lord Alan Sugar for defending sunbathers amid coronavirus lockdown

The official-looking announcement claimed the drive-thru and takeaway services would be resuming with social distancing measures in place.

However, realising that it was actually a spoof, Gemma had to break the news to her 1.6 million followers.

She said: "Sorry guys, the McDonald's post was fake." Oops!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.