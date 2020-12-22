Gemma Collins has said her parents have tested positive for coronavirus.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news that her mum, Joan, and dad, Alan are experiencing debilitating symptoms of the virus.

As a result, she says her dad has gone as far as telling her that he would “rather be dead”.

Gemma Collins says her parents have coronavirus

Gemma told her followers: “Please please please take notice of the guidelines! Both my parents are extremely unwell with Covid-19!

“Seeing my dad cry which he never does was a shock and say he would rather be dead then experience everything his is going through right now…

“This has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking.

“My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with Covid also, this is real!”

“And please please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE. It really is petrifying!” added the star.

Gemma says her parents are suffering (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Gemma’s fans rushed to share their concern underneath the post.

One replied: “Oh Gemma, sending lots of love to them both.”

“I’m so sorry to hear this. Stay strong,” added another.

It’s been a tough year for Gemma, who recently revealed that she suffered a third miscarriage.

Gemma has had a tough year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma opens up about her miscarriage

The star spoke about suffering sharp cramps one morning during lockdown after Meghan Markle revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in July.

In an open letter to the Duchess of Sussex published by The Sun Online, Gemma Gemma dismissed the discomfort as a heavy period but her sister convinced her to see a doctor.

Gemma wrote: “In a single instant, I learned that I’d been carrying a baby and lost it, meaning that once again I found my longstanding dreams of motherhood shattered into pieces.”

Elsewhere in the emotional letter, Gemma confessed that she had no issue with adopting.

