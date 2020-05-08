Gemma Collins heartbroken as cat she rescued 22 years ago dies

TV's Gemma Collins has shared some very sad news to social media.

The Diva Forever star shared with her some 1.7 million Instagram followers that her cat has died.

Gemma explains how she rescued Twinkle 22 years ago, and admits she is feeling "absolutely heartbroken".

The former TOWIE star took to her Instagram to share her grief.

RIP Twinkle

Sharing a picture of her cat sleeping she writes: "I rescued her 22 years ago.

"She passed away last night. I'm absolutely [heart emoji] broken.

"Love you Twinkle."

She then shares several heartwarming videos of her petting Twinkle in her garden.

Meanwhile, Whitney Houston's legendary version of I Will Always Love You plays in the background of the clips.

Twinkle has played a big part in Gemma's life, and she even wrote about her being a rescue in her autobiography.

In 2013's Basically...My Life As A Real Essex Girl she describes a typical day as: "I got up, fed my cat Twinkle, a stray I had rescued, and went to work."

The reality star is indeed a huge animal lover, and she also has a dog called Frank.

"A stray I rescued"

Frank, believed to be a purebred boxer, can often be seen in her Instagram story videos.

She also has become very involved in animal rights in recent years and has campaigned against fur and keeping marine animals in captivity.

In March she shared a sultry snap as part of her latest campaign for Peta.

Lying nude in a bath tub, Gemma urges people not to go to marine parks.

The ad reads: "Could you spend your life in a bathtub?

"Orcas and other dolphins at marine parks suffer for decades in cramped tanks comparable to bathtubs.

"Don't go to marine parks."

Meanwhile, Gemma explains in the photo's caption that she believes these campaigns will have a positive impact on animal welfare.

She writes: "My campaign with @petauk is now live. Guys, this has been a long time coming and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome!

"This partnership means the absolute world to me and I genuinely believe campaigns like mine are helping to spread awareness of how unfairly and inhumanely animals are still being treated across the please do your bit today and put an end to the cruelty."

