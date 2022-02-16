Gemma Collins opened up about her personal health battle which sparked her weight struggle.

The Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me star regularly shares insight into her journey with gaining and losing weight with fans.

She previously revealed how her body had changed over the years in a candid Instagram post.

The TV star, 41, hit out at hurtful remarks in a post from 2020 about her weight which she is regularly subject to.

Gemma opened up about her struggle with weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins on health struggle

She revealed that living with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has had a huge impact on her life, as well as her body.

“When I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most,” wrote the star at the time.

“Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy and always be kind. People are not always overweight because of all the stereotypical bullying comments!!!!”

Gemma continued: “I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME!

“Lots of people have bullied me taunted me and also early on in the industry lose weight, ‘you’re too fat to promote my brand!!!’ It’s endless!!! Cough cough… where are you people now WHERE AM I? RISE HIGHER always BELIEVE IN YOU my heart has always been the same no matter of my size.” [Sic]

Gemma Collins has always been open about her weight loss journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last year, Gemma reportedly lost around 3.5 stone after embarking on a weight loss journey.

As well as regular exercise, the GC turned to weight loss treatments such as freezing cryotherapy in a bid to shed the pounds.

The therapy is used for muscle regeneration and boosting immune reactions in the body.

Tonight, Gemma opens up about her struggle with self-harm in Channel 4 documentary Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me.

Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me airs on Channel 4, tonight, at 9pm.

