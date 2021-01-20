Gemma Collins was warned her dad “might not make it” while battling coronavirus in hospital.

The 39-year-old former TOWIE star opened up on the impact her dad Alan’s health has had on her entire family on her podcast.

Alan was taken into hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus in December.

Gemma Collins has opened up on her dad’s battle with coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Gemma Collins say about her dad?

Speaking on the Gemma Collins Podcast, the reality star admitted it has been a “scary time”.

She shared: “It literally tears you apart.

We all had to have the chat about you know what if dad doesn’t pull through.

“Our house is not the same without my dad and it has been such a scary time because we just haven’t known how he was going to be. And if he was going to make it.

“There were moments where we all had to have the chat about you know what if dad doesn’t pull through.”

Gemma’s dad has been in hospital since December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Gemma is remaining hopeful her beloved dad will fight the disease.

Furthermore, she continued: “I finally got a call from the doctor to say that my dad has been keeping really stable and he is coming down off of his breathing mask.

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2021: Gemma Collins tips Billie Shepherd to win the series

“We are hoping to have him home with us next week.”

Gemma went on: “It’s the simple things in life that mean the most to you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

“No amount of money would have saved my dad.

“And when I was faced with the news of my dad you know might not make it in the hospital. It just really puts things into perspective.”

When did Gemma’s dad test positive for COVID?

Last month, the star revealed that both her parents had contracted coronavirus.

In addition, she begged fans to follow the government guidelines.

Gemma has repeatedly thanked the NHS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said her parents had become “extremely unwell” with the virus.

Gemma explained: “Seeing my dad cry, which he never does, was a shock, and say he would rather be dead than experience everything his is going through right now…

Read more: The 10 times Gemma Collins captured the mood of the nation this year

“This has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking. My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with COVID, this is real!”

Meanwhile, last week, Gemma labelled herself a “superhero” for juggling everything going on in her life.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.