Gemma Collins gives heartbreaking update on dad as he battles coronavirus

Gemma Collins has shared an heartbreaking update on her dad’s battle with coronavirus as she sat by his bedside yesterday (December 23).

The former TOWIE star, 39, took to Instagram to tell her followers she was “scared” after both of her parents tested positive for COVID-19.

Alongside an emotional message, Gemma posted a snap as she held onto her dad Alan’s hand.

What did Gemma Collins say about her dad?

Captioning the shot, Gemma wrote: “COVID is so scary lying next to my dad holding his hand right now.

“I am sharing this to create awareness of how real COVID is.”

Gemma’s post came hours before the star revealed her plans to quit social media until 2021, as the “GC needed a rest”.

She wrote: “Wishing you all a a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS. Well as best you can if you know what I mean it will be different this year but cherish the people you are with.

“I want to thank you personally for supporting me. Sending so much love light and big hugs I’m signing off now for the year !!! The GC needs a rest.

“I look forward to 2021 with hope for us all.”

Gemma reveals her parents are ‘extremely unwell’

Earlier this week, Gemma announced that both of her parents were “extremely unwell” after catching the deadly virus.

Her beloved dad Alan appeared to be having a particularly tough time, as he told her he would “rather be dead” than have it.

On Instagram, the reality star wrote: “Please, please, please take notice of the guidelines! Both my parents are extremely unwell with COVID-19!

“Seeing my dad cry, which he never does, was a shock and [he said] he would rather be dead then experience everything he is going through right now… this has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking.”

She added: “My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with COVID also, this is real! And please please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE. It really is petrifying.”

Following the post, Gemma urged her fans to “stay safe” as she shared a clip of Joan and Alan in happier times.

