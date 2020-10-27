Gemma Collins continues to flaunt her weight loss.

The former TOWIE star, 39, shared a cheeky video of herself on social media.

In the jolly clip, she shakes her bum and hips and drops it like it’s hot in the middle of posh department store Selfridges.

Donning a face mask, leopard print top and trousers and Fendi coat – she looks absolutely sensational.

And she captioned the video by saying how much she misses dancing in night clubs.

The GC just wants to dance! (Credit: SplashNews)

How are Gemma’s fans reacting?

Sharing in view of her some two million Instagram followers, her caption includes “I miss clubbing so much.

“Guys any chance to dance to music at the moment I just am doing it wherever I am !!! I would love to dance in a club again !!! So break out wherever you are!!!”

Dozens of the GC’s fans rushed ton compliment her on how fab she looks.

One user gushed: “You’re looking amazing Gemma!” and another user praised: “Fabulous woman. Very contagious.”

Gemma says she’s lost an incredible three stone over the last year.

Gemma says she’s lost a whopping three stone (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Gemma lose the weight?

Throughout the national lockdown, Gemma shared snippets of her intense workouts on Instagram.

And she also said she was cutting back on her meat consumption, and giving vegan recipes a go.

However, the Diva Forever star says the main way she dropped the pounds is from SkinnyJab.

SkinnyJab is a weight loss tool which is designed to stave off hunger.

The ‘pens’ can be injected into the stomach and are supposed to put off the user’s hunger for hours at a time.

She even appears on the brand’s official website.

In fact, in a video she says: “I’ve never felt better.

“I want to share with you how triumphant my journey has been with SkinnyJab.

“I was shamed – I was fat-shamed – I was bullied – I was outcast.”

And then added: “Three days in I felt a million dollars. And the rest is history.

“As I sit here today, I lost three stone! I’ve never felt better.”



And last month she promoted the brand yet again on Instagram.

Hence in a video clip, she shared: “What I really love about SkinnyJab is it’s not just a pen.

“Is it’s not just a pen, it’s tailored to you. You have your own recipes, your own fitness tips.

“Your own program.”

