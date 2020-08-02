Gemma Collins flashes cleavage in swimsuit as she shows off weight loss

Gemma Collins' weight loss is more evident than ever in her latest holiday photo.

The former TOWIE star, 39, looks sensational as she showcases her enviably ample cleavage in a low cut swimsuit.

The GC is on holiday in Greece after becoming the new face of budget airline Wizz Air.

Taking to social media, Gemma shared the stunning photo on Instagram.

Flashing the peace sign, she is cuddling up to her personal chauffeur.

Gemma Collins' weight loss

Gemma has been showing off her weight loss (Credit: Instagram @gemmacollins1)

Donning a plunging red swimming costume and white cover-up, she looks like she's having a fantastic time.

Addressing her followers, she wrote: "Massive thank you to the wonderful @king_georgios for getting me around the island in style #gcstyle."

Read more: I'm a Celebrity star Roman Kemp is 'dating Lottie Moss'

Her former Celebrity Big Brother friend, dietician Gillian McKeith, praised: "Lady in red! Gorgeous. Confident."

One fan gushed: "You look amazing GC, always giving it some serious girl power."

And another complimented Gemma with: "You look beautiful Gemma!"

While many fans congratulated Gemma on her glamorous pose, others shared concern.

Some worried over the lack of social distancing in the photo.

One user sarcastically commented: "Social distancing shown at its finest."

And another penned: "Cannot believe UK residents allowed to travel overseas with huge number of cases you have! Here in Australia borders closed cannot leave to keep us all safe."

Read more: Katie Price denies she's engaged to new love Carl Woods

The reality star has reportedly lost three stone over the last year.

How did Gemma Collins lose the weight?

The GC looks like she's having the time of her life in Greece (credit instagram @gemmacollins1)

She says it's all down to eating healthier and having SkinnyJab injections.

And she's also shared several workout videos during her time in lockdown.

SkinnyJabs are appetite suppression injections that can be administered at a clinic or at home.

She told the MailOnline that they've helped her feel more confident than ever.

Gemma said: "It's no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown. But now things are easing and we can travel again, it's nice to be able to travel feeling more confident.

Gemma and Arg over for good?

Gemma and Arg has been on and off many times (Credit: Splash)

"I'm wearing bikinis for the first time in ages."

And she appears single and ready to mingle on her latest luxury holiday.

She broke up with her on-and-off again boyfriend James Argent last month.

She revealed through a series of screenshots that James had called her rude names.

In the messages he referred to her as a "hippo" and a "fat f***".

He also suggested they have an open relationship.

How good does Gemma look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.