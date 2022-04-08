Gemma Collins’ fiancé Rami undergoing surgery after ‘serious accident’

Gemma Collins’ fiancé Rami Hawash was rushed to hospital this week following a “serious accident”.

Former TOWIE star Gemma shared the shocking news on her Instagram alongside a snap of her man.

Rami showed off a visible cut on his nose and wore an eye patch as he cuddled up to Gemma in the picture.

Gemma Collins rushed to be by her fiancé Rami Hawash’s side (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins’ fiance Rami

“Glasgow to London No SLEEP. A break down in the car,” wrote Gemma. “But I made it back to you. Our first week apart since dating… I missed you.”

“Also guys just before I left for my tour Rami had a very serious accident on his eye and nose at work,” she continued.

“He needs an operation it’s been a really weird week leading up to my tour!!!”

Gemma went on to share that she’s had to try and see the funny side to the situation so she doesn’t get herself too worked up ahead of her tour.

“If you don’t laugh you would certainly cry!!! Hehe,” she teased.

After learning of his accident, Gemma travelled down to see Rami in the early hours of the morning. However, it didn’t go according to plan and she found herself stranded on the motorway.

Gemma Collins and Rami reunited last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the wee hours of the morning, Gemma had shared moment to moment updates with her fans when she was left stranded on the M6 after her vehicle broke down.

The reality star went on to reveal another frustrating incident too, this time with her mum who had an accident while out shopping.

“Poor Rami as soon as his operation is done I will be able to relax properly then. Also, my mum drove into a ceramic plant pot display at the local garden centre!” the beauty added, dropping in further life changes that she’d also had to have stitches and a wisdom tooth removed.”

