Gemma Collins shared some horrific pictures of her fiancé, Rami, on her Instagram last night (Thursday, April 28) amid his eye injury.

The 41-year-old TOWIE star also took the opportunity to pray “to God” that Rami will be okay.

Gemma shared some horrific pictures on her Instagram story last night (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma Collins and Rami

The TOWIE star shared a gruesome picture of fiancé Rami’s eye last night after he suffered a “serious” accident at work.

Rami, 48, could be seen with a very bruised, swollen, bleeding eye in the picture that Gemma shared with her 2.2 million followers.

Alongside the close-up snap of Rami’s eye, Gemma penned a lengthy caption.

“It’s been one hell of a week,” she wrote. “Good to have Rami home today.”

“It’s been a very upsetting time for us,” she continued. “Scary worrying no sleep.”

“Please gd he will be ok,” she added.

Gemma shared another snap of Rami enjoying his recovery (Credit: Instagram)

Rami Hawash

In another snap, Gemma took another close-up picture of Rami’s horror injuries.

In the other snap, Rami is facing away from the camera.

The angle gives fans a proper look at just how much the 48-year-old’s eye has swollen.

“Thank you Queen’s Hospital @NHSEngland,” Gemma captioned this picture.

She also posted a gif of a love heart with “Get well soon” inside it on the snap too.

In another picture, Rami enjoys a drink in the garden with family friend, Harry.

Rami has been forced to wear an eyepatch over his injury while he waits for surgery.

The pictures uploaded by Gemma are one of the first times Rami has been seen without his eye patch since his injury.

TV star Gemma has just come back from her tour (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Gemma has recently just come back from her UK tour, in which she went around the country entertaining fans in sold out shows.

And things got a bit emotional for Gemma in one show earlier this month, as her father was in the audience.

Gemma told her fans that her dad was in the audience, before paying an emotional tribute to him.

Back in January 2021, Gemma’s dad, Alan, contracted Covid-19 and was placed on a ventilator.

Gemma reportedly broke down as she spoke about her father. However, despite her sobbing, Gemma insisted she wasn’t sad.

“I am so happy and you should never take life or anyone for granted because it can go just like that,” she told the audience.

“When Dad walked in tonight I was like: ‘Thank you God’,” she continued. “This man has been through one hell of a time but he has been able to come to the show tonight.

“This is the kind of stuff I want to share.”

