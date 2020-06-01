Gemma Collins fans swoon at 'handsome' brother and ask if he is single

Former TOWIE cast member Gemma Collins has been spending lockdown with her brother Russell.

The Diva Forever star has been living in his guest house after a sale for her dream home fell through.

And we've been seeing plenty of her family antics on her hit ITV2 series Diva in Lockdown.

Now Gemma, 39, is showing off her older brother Russell's good looks in a new Instagram post.

Gemma Collins with her brother at his home (Image credit: ITV)

Sharing to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, she is enjoying some time in the hot tub with her family.

"An amazing brother"

The GC captioned the snap with: "If everyone had an amazing brother like you the world would be a better place @russcollins3461."

But it is Russ, 42, in his swim shorts that seems to have caught the attention of many of Gemma's followers.

One user commented: "He’s handsome, no disrespect to anyone just saying xx."

Russ' wife Dawn replied: "He sure is but his biggest part is his heart."

The pair enjoyed a spot of fishing on the ITV2 show (Image credit: ITV)

Another user gushed: "Is he single? lol xx."

Dawn responded again: "Haha sadly not, he's married to me for his sins."

"He's so lovely"

A third praised: "I love your bro, he's so lovely."

And a fourth urged for more lockdown episodes: "Aww I miss Russ, wish your lockdown eps had continued. x"

A fifth wrote: "Russ, you really are a legend looking after everyone, thanks for bringing us Hayden and Gemma the iconic duo."

A further user said their mind had been changed about Gemma after watching her interact with her family on the show.

The user posted: "Gemma, I admit I wasn’t your biggest fan, but since watching you on Instagram with your family and how much they love you, I think you are fabulous, that kind of love you can’t fake x x x."

"I think you are fabulous"

The heartwarming post comes just a day after the reality star begged her users for more kindness.

Addressing the recent death of George Floyd in the States, Gemma described the news events as "outrageous".

She wrote: "Outrageous what I am seeing in the news this week.

"It must STOP NOW. We must spread love and light. Thank you @vasjmorgan for showing me on your page so much I’m shocked.

"We must RISE UP STAND UP and WAKE UP !! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #racismisnotokay‼️."

