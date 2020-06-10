Gemma Collins dresses in disguise for a day out in London

TV's Gemma Collins went incognito for a casual walk in London Regent's Park, sporting a face mask as a handy disguise.

The 39-year-old TOWIE star took to Instagram to document the day out on Tuesday (June 9).

Gemma Collins disguised herself for a day out in London (Credit: Instagram Stories)

And while the GC may usually enjoy being the centre of attention, she did little to draw crowds in a pair of oversized sunglasses, a face mask and a black cap.

Sharing the outing with her followers, Gemma revealed she was "loving life" as she blissfully strolled through the London park.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

She said: "Guys, it’s me. I’m just creeping through Regent’s Park, loving life.

"Oh, how I’ve missed London! I’ve missed it so much. What do you think of my disguise? Can you still recognise me? Just loving life."

The reality star enjoyed the sights (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The Diva Forever star continued: "I would never normally get the time to just have a walk through the park and it’s just lovely."

Lockdown life

It's been a busy few months for Gemma, who continued to film her reality show in spite of the ongoing pandemic.

Read more: Amanda Holden leaves little to the imagination in fitted dress

Following the success of the series, she stated she deserved an OBE "for entertaining the nation" and keeping everyone's spirit up.

Speaking to one of her assistants, Gemma explained: "I think at some point I need an OBE from the Queen as I've entertained the nation during Corona.

It's been a busy few months for Gemma amid lockdown (Credit: Splash)

"If you could sort something out, write into HRH and stick me up for that at some point I'd be very appreciative. Make it happen hun."

Opening up

Earlier this week, the star opened up on her weight battle and the effects of suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong reveals she scolded Piers Morgan over his Good Morning Britain makeup gaffe

The reality TV star explained on Instagram: "Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments!!!

"I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME!

"Lots of people have bullied me taunted me and also early on in the industry loose weight.

"'You're too fat to promote my brand!!!' It’s endless!!! Cough cough.... where are you people now.

"WHERE AM I? RISE HIGHER, always BELIEVE IN YOU, my heart has always been the same no matter of my size."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.