Gemma Collins has divided her fan base after she posed in a very racy lingerie outfit.

The GC, 39, shared a cheeky photo of her posing in a black basque.

Trimmed with faux white fair and donning matching black gloves – Gemma looks every inch the bonafide diva.

And showcasing her tan and incredible three stone weight loss, she looks slimmer than ever.

Addressing her some two million Instagram followers, Gemma shared: “ON the first day of Christmas !!!! The GC gave to ME !!!!! …… comment below. However I am giving YOU 50% continued off of my WEBSITE ya filthy ANIMALS.”

Gemma Collins even has her own gin out this Christmas! (Credit: Studio)

How are her fans reacting?

The former TOWIE star is currently hawking various Christmas gifts on her official website.

This includes Gemma Collins themed Xmas baubles, an advent calendar and even a GC puzzle.

But not all of Gemma’s fans were left impressed by her sexy shot.

In fact, some accused the Diva Forever starlet of using filters and Photoshop.

Gemma says she’s lost a whopping three stone this year (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Gemma lose the weight?

One user commented: “The Photoshop LMAO” while another user agreed with: “Absolutely! So false.”

And a further user commented: “Filters???”

But dozens of others argued that they think Gemma looks absolutely brilliant.

Several posted on just how much weight she has lost.

One user gushed: “You loos ALL that weight!!” while another user penned: “How skinny does Gemma look here??”

Many wrote of how “amazing” she looks and one user even posted: “You are just fab … beautiful too- both inside and out. Both me and my grandson watch you on TV he’s only 10 but is an avid fan! Love you GC.”

Gemma says she has lost three stone this year by cutting back on her meat intake and by taking SkinnyJab.

SkinnyJab are hunger suppressant injections that can be administered individually at home.

They are said to stave off hunger for hours while maintaining energy levels.

The GC is an official ambassador for the brand, and even says they have changed her life.



She previously shared on Instagram: “Everyone has been asking ‘how the hell have you lost weight, GC?’.

“Well, it’s all all down to Skinny Jabs and the amazing team there.

“They have transformed my whole life with regards to dieting.”

