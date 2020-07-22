Gemma Collins continues to show off weight loss in swimsuit as she relaxes in pool

Gemma Collins is continuing to show off her weight loss as she relaxed in a pool.

The Dancing On Ice star slipped into a black swimsuit to enjoy the water and the sunshine.

In videos shared to her Instagram Stories, Gemma is seen jumping into a pool as she told fans to relax.

Gemma Collins showed off her weight loss in a swimsuit (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Gemma say?

The star said: "Guys, I think there's a lot of stress. People are all a bit stressed out at the minute.

"It's a bit too much. Let's all chill."

She continued: "So we are all coming out of lockdown, let's just chill, let's have some fun."

The star has been wowing fans with her weight loss over the past few months.

Gemma told fans to "have fun" and "chill" (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Gemma has reportedly lost more than three stone over the past year.

Gemma's confidence

The Diva Forever star recently said she feels confident enough to wear a bikini again.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: "It's no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown. But now things are easing and we can travel again, it's nice to be able to travel feeling more confident.

"I'm wearing bikinis for the first time in ages!"

Gemma has lost more than three stone (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Gemma has just returned from holiday in Tenerife, where she shared a gruelling workout session.

She also shared a boomerang video showing her lifting a bike as a weight.

Meanwhile, Gemma also told fans she's eating healthier and trying to eat a more vegan based diet.

The star has not only been keeping fans entertained throughout lockdown, but Gemma has also been ensuring her followers stay safe.

Earlier this year, she launched her own range of face masks and now she's made hand sanitiser.

"YEAH BABY it’s here," she said on Instagram, "the GC hand sanitizer."

It's sold exclusively on her website and costs £5 for 60ml.

"The GC Hand Sanitizer," the blurb reads, "fabulous for keeping your hands fresh."

It contains 75% alcohol and boasts that it kills "99.99%of germs".

