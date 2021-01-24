Gemma Collins is celebrating a massive milestone after buying her ‘dream home’.

The former TOWIE star, 39, took to social media to share her huge achievement.

Addressing her two million plus Instagram followers, she posted a snap of several luxury bottles of champagne.

Gem wrote: “It’s been a very tough couple of months but some good news today to share I finally got my dream home and now have my keys #newchapter.

“I don’t have a clue how I’m going to style it yet but it’s going to be fabulous as soon as my dad is home from hospital and he sees it then my heart will be full and I can get cracking.”

Gemma’s had a horrible time recently (Credit: SplashNews)

Finally some good news for Gemma Collins!

Several of her celebrity pals rushed to congratulate her on her purchase.

Her former The Only Way Is Essex cast mate, Jessica Wright, commented: “Finally! Congrats my darling.”

While her former TOWIE love interest, Jamie King, replied: “Well deserved!! We can’t wait to visit. #GEMMAWOOD.”

And current Dancing On Ice contestant Denise Van Outen congratulated Gemma simply with: “Congratulations.”

Gemma lived in her brother Russell’s cottage for much of 2020.

Both of Gemma’s parents have had coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews)

Her family has been directly affected by COVID-19

And on her Diva in Lockdown series she lamented that she’d been unable to find her ideal new home.

Unfortunately it has indeed been a very challenging few months for the reality star.

Both of Gemma’s parents, Alan and Joan, tested positive for COVID-19.

And Alan has been hospitalised with coronavirus for a few weeks now.

However, Gemma says there is hope on the horizon.

Speaking on the latest episode of her BBC podcast, she explained: “I have had such a distressing time due to both my parents having COVID.

“I finally got a call from the doctor to say that my dad has been keeping really stable and he is coming down off of his breathing mask.

“We are hoping to have him home with us next week.”

What’s more, Gemma is also mourning the loss of her former TOWIE co-star Mick Norcross.

The TOWIE star passed away last week at the age of 57.

Gemma posted a moving tribute to the former nightclub owner on Instagram.

She penned: “ALWAYS A GENTLEMAN. Absolutely shocked and saddened by the news my thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic #ripmicknorcross.

“The memories of the early days [at] the Sugar Hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten.

“You never know what someone is going through you were one of the good guys.”

