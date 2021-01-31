Gemma Collins celebrates 40th birthday in lockdown as she’s inundated with messages and gifts

Gemma Collins has been inundated with dozens of birthday messages from her celebrity pals.

The former TOWIE star has just turned 40.

And she has taken to Instagram to share several of her birthday tributes.

Posting a birthday video that highlights some of the Diva Forever’s most memorable moments – her celeb pals rushed to wish her a fabulous day.

Comedian Keith Lemon wished her a happy birthday while Jessica Wright posted: “Yaaaaas Queen. Happy 40th birthday, Have the bestest [SIC] day ever.”

Gemma is 40 and fabulous (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma is embracing the new decade!

Whereas an additional former The Only Way Is Essex costar, Lauren Pope, posted: “Happy Birthday GC!! 40 and fabulous.”

And another former costar, Vas J Morgan penned: “Happy Birthday Queen.”

Read more: Alan Carr should replace Rita Ora on Masked Singer say viewers

Billie Faiers also wished Gemma a fabulous day, as did Seema Malhotra from the Real Housewives of Cheshire.

But over on Gemma’s Instagram stories there were even more birthday tributes from her famous friends.

This included further birthday tributes from Vas J Morgan.

Gemma Collins is celebrating her 40th birthday in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

She’s got lots of designer presents to open!

And a touching message from Dawn Ward’s daughter Aston.

The young girl wrote that she saw Gemma as an ‘aunt’ and that she couldn’t wait to make her a special cup of tea for her birthday.

Read more: Matt Evers hints that Denise Van Outen may return to DOI next year

Then Gemma’s former Dancing on Ice partner, Matt Evers, chimed in with a sweet message.

He posted a pic of them together along with saying that he couldn’t wait to sip champagne in Beverly Hills with her in the future.

And just yesterday Gemma teased that she had some brilliant presents waiting for her.

Gemma “overwhelmed” with the gifts and flowers she’s received (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Posting a photo of her with a miniature horse she said many designer goods packages had arrived.

And that she was grateful for her ‘incredible life’ so far.

Gemma wrote: “As I approach turning 39+1 tomorrow I am reflecting on what an incredible life I have had so far.

“I will deliver my full speech tomorrow but I am overwhelmed with the troves of gifts arriving I’m just so excited to open them all!

“I’ve seen Versace parcels Gucci parcels Chanel parcels so thank you.

“I will find out who’s sent them tomorrow but the biggest gift of all is my dad who is recovering slowly and things are looking positive small steps but he’s getting stronger daily!”

Gemma’s father, Alan, has just recently been released from hospital after suffering from coronavirus.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.