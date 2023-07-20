Gemma Collins cancels wedding to Rami Hawash as she shares ‘honest’ reason behind decision

Gemma Collins has cancelled her wedding to fiancé, Rami Hawash.

The reality star confirmed the shocking news in a brand new interview…

Gemma Collins cancels wedding to Rami Hawash

Former TOWIE star Gemma has cancelled her wedding, the star has confirmed in a new interview.

Gemma – who previously confessed to having found the perfect venue for her big day – made the confession in a recent interview with The Sun.

“I am going to be really honest, I have no real interest…that is what I want to do. I am going to do a J-Lo,” she said.

Gemma then went on to explain that Jennifer Lopez got married at 50 – something the 42-year-old now plans to do.

Gemma’s wedding plans are on hold (Credit: Channel 4)

Gemma Collins pulls plug on her big day

The star then continued, saying that neither she nor Remi are in any rush to tie the knot.

“Me and Rami are both free spirits, he has been married before and funnily enough we were looking at pictures of us and we have known each other for so long. We have agreed that if we are both still together at 50 then we will do it,” she then said.

However, part of the Towie star’s reasoning behind cancelling her wedding is so that she can concentrate on becoming a mum. Gemma has Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome, which makes it more difficult to conceive.

“I cannot get pregnant. It is a nightmare. If anything, you’d want a baby before you get married. The big day is not a priority, I’d rather spend the money on working out how I can have a baby,” she then said.

Gemma had a scary experience recently (Credit: ITV)

Gemma’s dad rushed to hospital

In other news, Gemma recently shared the scary news that her dad had been rushed to hospital.

Taking to Instagram last week, Gemma revealed the news with her 2.2 million followers. The star uploaded a snap of her father – Alan – in bed in hospital.

“A very scary 24 hours, dad’s in hospital, thank you to everyone at Queens Hospital for being amazing,” she then captioned the post.

Sadly, this isn’t the first health scare for Alan. In late 2020, he was hospitalised after he and Gemma’s mum Joan caught Covid-19. His condition was bad enough that he then needed treatment.

