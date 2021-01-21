Gemma Collins has bought her “dream house” in Essex as her dad Alan battles coronavirus in hospital.

The 39-year-old Diva Forever star told fans she is “so excited” as she prepares to pack up her former country house and move.

Thankfully, the property has been given the seal of approval by her beloved dad.

Gemma Collins has bought her ‘dream house’ in Essex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins say about her new house?

Speaking on The Gemma Collins Podcast, she said: “It’s been a terrible time but I can see a light at the end of the tunnel. Also, good news for me! I’ve exchanged on my house and I’ve finally got my dream home.

“It’s just been some really lovely news to finish up such a horrible time. I’m getting really excited about that.

I’ve exchanged on my house and I’ve finally got my dream home

“When I took my dad to see the house he absolutely loved it.”

In addition, she shared: “I told him in the hospital, ‘Dad the house has all gone through,’ and I just see lights in his eyes.

Gemma’s dad Alan is currently battling coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I am so excited about it. All in all it has been a positive week for me.”

Gemma previously bought her old home in summer 2019.

What’s the latest with Gemma’s dad?

Meanwhile, during her podcast, Gemma also opened up on her dad’s health.

Alan was taken into hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

Gemma explained: “Our house is not the same without my dad and it has been such a scary time because we just haven’t known how he was going to be. And if he was going to make it.

“There were moments where we all had to have the chat about you know what if dad doesn’t pull through.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2021: Gemma Collins tips Billie Shepherd to win the series

Furthermore, she revealed: “I finally got a call from the doctor to say that my dad has been keeping really stable and he is coming down off of his breathing mask.

“We are hoping to have him home with us next week.”

Gemma is feeling ‘positive’ about the move (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sadly, Gemma’s mum Joan also tested positive for the virus.

Despite their struggles, the reality star admitted she’s doing her best to juggle her commitments.

Read more: The 10 times Gemma Collins captured the mood of the nation this year

She previously said: “It is all on me. I don’t mind because things don’t always go to plan in life…

“I’ve had to be a superhero with two parents in hospital with two businesses and a TV career and a dog.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.