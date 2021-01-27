Gemma Collins will celebrate her birthday this weekend and the star is thrilled because her dad can leave hospital following his coronavirus battle.

The star‘s dad, Alan, has been battling the virus in hospital after testing positive in December.

However, after weeks of not knowing whether her dad would make it, Gemma has revealed he will leave hospital in time for her 40th birthday.

The star will celebrate her birthday this weekend alongside her dad (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins delighted as dad leaves hospital for her birthday

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Gemma said: “My dad comes home this week, so it’s the best birthday I could wish for.

Read more: Gemma Collins buys ‘dream house’ as she calls it ‘positive news’ amid dad’s coronavirus battle

“Yes, I can’t have the party that was planned. I had arranged so many singers to come to a venue I booked last year.

“That’s not going to happen but it doesn’t matter because my dad has survived Covid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

Gemma opens up about her dad’s ‘heartbreaking’ battle

Gemma added: “They actually called my dad the miracle man in hospital.

“My dad is 73 and he’s a very fit man, however Covid really ripped through my family and it was just so heartbreaking.

“It was so heartbreaking to see my dad fighting for his life.”

Gemma went on to reveal she will spend her 40th in lockdown but her wish is “just to be happy” with what she’s got.

She said: “I’ve ordered myself a huge cake. The fact that I can sit with my dad eating cake on my birthday is absolutely priceless.”

Gemma said her dad will leave hospital this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“My birthday wish is just to be so happy with what I’ve got.”

It comes after Gemma revealed she was told her dad might not make it as he battled COVID-19.

Speaking on a previous episode of her podcast, the Dancing On Ice star said: “We just haven’t known how he was going to be. And if he was going to make it.

“There were moments where we all had to have the chat about you know what if dad doesn’t pull through.”

Gemma revealed her parents tested positive in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She concluded: “When I was faced with the news of my dad you know might not make it in the hospital.

Read more: Gemma Collins gives update on her dad’s coronavirus battle

“It just really puts things into perspective.”

Gemma’s mum had also tested positive in December and was unwell with the virus.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.