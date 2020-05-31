Gemma Collins begs for kindness as she tells fans 'we must spread love and light'

Former TOWIE cast member Gemma Collins is begging her fans to be kinder.

The Diva Forever star, 39, said she is disturbed by 'outrageous' news events.

Referencing the murder of American George Floyd, Gemma called for her users to 'rise up' against racism.

The GC addressed her some 1.8 million Instagram followers with an urgent message.

Recent events in the US have outraged Gemma Collins (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote, alongside a crying emoji: "Outrageous what I am seeing in the news this week.

"Outrageous"

"It must STOP NOW. We must spread love and light. Thank you @vasjmorgan for showing me on your page so much, I'm shocked.

"We must RISE UP STAND UP and WAKE UP! #justiceforgeorgefloy."

Users flocked to praise Gemma for showing her awareness of the important issue.

One user wrote: "Agreed, utter disgrace Gem."

Another user commented: "Shocking and absolutely appalling RIP George."

A third user wrote: "So lovely to see you using your platform! Diva for the people."

"Yes Gemma"

A fourth requested: "Please share petitions and places to donate to #BlackLivesMatter. Use your platform, queen."

And a fifth praised: "Yes Gemma, totally agree. So much going on in the world right now. We all need to be kind and care for each other. Life is too short."

Over on Twitter, Gemma shared a shocking video of an African American girl being beaten by a US police officer.

Sharing in view of her 1.2 million Twitter followers she wrote: "Heartbroken. I pray for change fast."

Gemma's heartfelt words come just a day after she declared she'd had "the best day of [her] life".

Her favourite fishmongers reopened and she dined on seafood and champagne with her family.

Gemma's fans praised her for spreading awareness (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Enjoying her meal al fresco she addressed her Instagram Stories with: "Today is a moment in history guys. Smith's seafood is open.

"Absolute class"

"It's like Christmas Day for me and I'm sure all the rest of the people that are obsessed with Smith's like me.

"Dream come true. I couldn't be happier right now."

She adds: "This is just the best day of literally my life. It's absolute class yeah."

Gemma is currently on lockdown in her brother's guest house.

What do you think of Gemma words? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.