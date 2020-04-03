Gemma Collins apologises for sharing 'fake news' that McDonald's is due to reopen

TV's Gemma Collins gave us all false hope when she shared an official-looking post stating McDonald's was due to reopen on April 6.

Gemma Collins was forced to apologise after sharing a fake post the McDonald's was due to reopen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The GC was then forced to apologise to her 1.6 million followers when she realised the post was a fake.

What did the fake announcement say?

The official-looking announcement claimed that McDonald's drive-thru and takeaway services were going to resume on April 6 with social distancing measures in place.

The announcement claimed only two people could be inside the restaurant at once and that they wouldn't be serving a breakfast menu, only the main menu.

The official looking post claimed McDonald's was going to reopen with social distancing measures in place (Credit: Instagram)

Excited Gemma shared the post commenting "woop woop" before having to backtrack and say sorry for the mix up.

Gemma has to say sorry for sharing the fake post (Credit: Instagram)

The TOWIE favourite had clearly been looking forward to revisiting McDonald's again, apologising to followers with a series of distraught emojis.

What did she say?

The Mcdonald's fan also shared a post on Instagram showing her devouring a burger in the back of a car labelled 'me when Mcdonald's opens', commenting:

"Where’s the first place you gonna eat when this is all over?"

It's not the first time rumours have circulated that the fast food chain was due to reopen.

A similar post appearing on Facebook last week.

However, a McDonald's spokesperson responded: "Lots of people getting in touch about a certain post circulating tonight.

"It’s fake, we are not reopening next week.

It added: "Any official announcements would come from this page and would spell the brand name correctly…"

Meanwhile, Gemma was forced to suspend filming of Diva Forever and close her boutique because of coronavirus.

However, she's launched a range of GC meme merchandise available at InTheStyle.com and has been keeping fans entertained with her podcast.

