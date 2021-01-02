The parents of Gemma Collins have coronavirus and the star has posted a moving tribute to them on social media.

The Diva Forever star, 39, hadn’t posted for days amid her mum and dad being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Gem previously said both her parents were ‘extremely unwell’ and that her dad had been hospitalised with the dreaded bug.

In view of her some two million Instagram followers, the GC shared a snap of herself with her parents, Alan and Joan, and brother, Russell.

She captioned the throwback snap with: “Your family are the best team you can have. Sending so much love hope and faith to everyone right now.”

Gemma Collins shared that her parents have coronavirus last month (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Gemma Collins’ followers say?

Her fans rushed to wish her family well as they battle coronavirus.

One user commented: “Love to you Gem and your parents” while another asked: “How are your parents, Gem?”

And a third concerned user posted: “Hope your parents are on the mend Gemma, my mum has just been diagnosed with COVID and pneumonia and is really poorly. I wouldn’t wish this horrid disease on anyone or their families x.”

A fourth user shared: “Lots of love to you and your mum and dad, hope they’re getting better.”

Gemma initially revealed her parents were both diagnosed with COVID back on December 23rd.

Gemma profusely thanks the NHS while warning others

She shared that they were both “extremely unwell” with the virus and later that her dad had been hospitalised.

Since then, she’s posted various tributes to the NHS.

She also begged her fans to stick to COVID regulations and be careful over the Christmas and New Year period.

Gemma posted: “Please, please, please take notice of the guidelines!

Gemma has repeatedly thanked the NHS for caring for her parents (Credit: SplashNews)

She added: “I’m so scared right now. My dad is so unwell I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime.”

The TV star continued: “COVID is so scary, laying next to my dad, holding his hand right now. I am showing you this to create awareness of how real COVID is.”

Gemma kept the nation entertained throughout 2020 with her hit lockdown reality show.

She also maintained her popular BBC podcast and even released a Christmas charity record.

Recording a cover of the classic Baby It’s Cold Outside with Darren Day, all proceeds went to the mental health charity ReThink.

She even reckoned her elderly cat, Twinkle, died due to COVID-19 this summer.

Gemma told The Sun: “Twinkle died in quarantine. I was so upset about it – I think she had corona. She’d never had breathing problems, and it was just so weird how she died.”

