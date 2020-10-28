Gemma Collins and Carol Vorderman shake their bottoms in ‘butt-off’ after filming exciting new show

Gemma Collins and Carol Vorderman had a “butt-off” as they filmed for a new show.

Reality TV star Gemma shared a video to Twitter showing herself and Carol shaking their bottoms for the camera.

In the clip, the pair are seen wiggling their bums as crew members are heard cheering them on.

Me and the very beautiful @carolvorders doing a butt off last night ✌🏻 she’s one amazing woman !!!! We filmed a fantastic new show which I truly believe will be a very big hit for ITV it was so much fun I hadn’t had that much fun in a long time !!! pic.twitter.com/feBqexnGVN — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) October 28, 2020

What did Gemma Collins say?

At the end of the clip, Gemma says: “Satisfied?”

She wrote alongside the footage: “Me and the very beautiful @carolvorders doing a butt off last night. She’s one amazing woman!!!!

“We filmed a fantastic new show which I truly believe will be a very big hit for ITV it was so much fun I hadn’t had that much fun in a long time!!!”

In the video, Carol is seen wearing a pair of tight red trousers with a white top.

Gemma Collins had a “butt-off” with Carol Vorderman (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Gemma looked very glam in a pair of black sparkly trousers and silk top with feathers.

Carol is well known for her curvaceous physique and is the only celebrity to win Rear of the Year twice.

The star has previously opened up about body confidence and admitted she hasn’t weighed herself since 1999.

Carol said during Lorraine Kelly’s Body Confidence series last year: “I don’t actually know how much I weigh and I don’t care because I go on my dress size, thank god for Lycra!

“I’m probably about a size 8 to 9 at the moment. I’ve always had a small waist, I think I’m about 25 inches around my waist.

Carol Vorderman known for her curves (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How does Carol Vorderman keep in shape?

“If I put on a bit of weight, I know I have, and I go up to a size 11. A larger size 10, that’s kind of my boundary for where I’m happy.”

The Countdown star also revealed she does regular walks in the countryside.

She added: “In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year… that’s a lot.”

