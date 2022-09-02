Gemma Collins supported by fans as she makes confession about weight gain

Gemma Collins has received a lot of support from her Instagram fans after speaking about weight gain.

The Only Way Is Essex alum, 41, took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous pic on a sun bed.

Gemma looked great as she wore her blonde hair down and sported a white and pink one piece swimsuit.

The 41-year-old complimented her the look with a silver cross necklace and light bracelets.

Gemma Collins on Instagram

Writing in her caption, Gemma said: “I’ve had the best summer, but what was even better was having the confidence to not filter or edit my pics and just embrace me.

“Yes I’ve had a good time. Yes I’ve gained a few pounds but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every moment and this is what holidays are for #keepembracingyourself #keepingitrealforthegram #keepingitrealforthegirls.”

Gemma Collins supported by fans

Many of Gemma’s 2.2 million Instagram followers felt encouraged by the star’s words.

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Good for you! I think it’s so important to show our kids that role models of all sizes are comfortable in their own skin!”

A second wrote: “Absolutely. Always be authentically you! Happy September.”

“Thank you for being a role model #nofilters,” another said.

A fourth user added: “In a world of filters just BeYoutiful. Good on you darling.”

Gemma Collins has opened up about feeling body confident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fifth commented: “You’re amazing Gemma. I wish I could meet you one day just to experience your pure energy and aura. I wish there were more influencers like you @gemmacollins.”

And a sixth said: “You look beautiful inside and out. Beauty shines through when you look so happy and confident in yourself … and you are glowing.”

Gemma Collins has previously opened up about ‘fat shaming’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma speaks on ‘fat shaming’

Back 2020, Gemma opened up about fat shaming to Glamour Magazine.

She said: “Everyone must stop judging if I put on four pounds, let it go.

“Put on 10 stone and I need to be carried out me house by air ambulance, maybe let’s talk about it. We should not be shamed – fat shaming is not okay!”

