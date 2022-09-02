Gemma Collins smiling to the camera
Gemma Collins supported by fans as she makes confession about weight gain

Good for her!

By Entertainment Daily

Gemma Collins has received a lot of support from her Instagram fans after speaking about weight gain.

The Only Way Is Essex alum, 41, took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous pic on a sun bed.

Gemma looked great as she wore her blonde hair down and sported a white and pink one piece swimsuit.

The 41-year-old complimented her the look with a silver cross necklace and light bracelets.

Gemma Collins on Instagram

Writing in her caption, Gemma said: “I’ve had the best summer, but what was even better was having the confidence to not filter or edit my pics and just embrace me.

“Yes I’ve had a good time. Yes I’ve gained a few pounds but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every moment and this is what holidays are for #keepembracingyourself #keepingitrealforthegram #keepingitrealforthegirls.”

Gemma Collins supported by fans

Many of Gemma’s 2.2 million Instagram followers felt encouraged by the star’s words.

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Good for you! I think it’s so important to show our kids that role models of all sizes are comfortable in their own skin!”

A second wrote: “Absolutely. Always be authentically you! Happy September.”

“Thank you for being a role model #nofilters,” another said.

A fourth user added: “In a world of filters just BeYoutiful. Good on you darling.”

Gemma Collins Arrives at Cinderella Gala Night Performance at Gillian Lynne Theatre, Central London, UK.
Gemma Collins has opened up about feeling body confident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fifth commented: “You’re amazing Gemma. I wish I could meet you one day just to experience your pure energy and aura. I wish there were more influencers like you @gemmacollins.”

And a sixth said: “You look beautiful inside and out. Beauty shines through when you look so happy and confident in yourself … and you are glowing.”

Gemma Collins after the Prince's Trust Awards
Gemma Collins has previously opened up about ‘fat shaming’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma speaks on ‘fat shaming’

Back 2020, Gemma opened up about fat shaming to Glamour Magazine.

She said: “Everyone must stop judging if I put on four pounds, let it go.

“Put on 10 stone and I need to be carried out me house by air ambulance, maybe let’s talk about it. We should not be shamed – fat shaming is not okay!”

