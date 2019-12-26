Strictly Christmas Special: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez melt viewers' hearts with adorable baby Mia

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing had their hearts melted during the Christmas Special as Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez showed off their adorable baby daughter.

The couple, who found romance after being partnered on series 15 of Strictly in 2017, performed a jive on yesterday's (25.12.19) programme to I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

It was their first dance as a couple (Credit: BBC)

And before they took to the dancefloor, the show gave viewers a glimpse into their family life - including their five-month-old daughter, Mia.

During the segment, Mia was seen wearing a tiny red Father Christmas outfit - including a little hat - for her first ever Christmas.

Gemma, 35, said on the programme: "I didn't win the Glitterball but I won everything else because Strictly gave me my family."

Mia's first Christmas!

It then cut to the family home, where Gemma said excitedly, "Mia's first Christmas!" and sat holding the tot in her lap, while Gorka, 29, hung decorations on their Christmas tree.

In the dance routine that followed, their jive performance earned them a respectable 35 points.

They showed Mia how to decorate a tree (Credit: BBC)

Fans reacted to the scene with Mia on Twitter, with one writing: "Aww Gorky, Gemma and Mia are the cutest family."

Another said, with a string of crying emojis: "Oh god, Gorka, Gemma and baby Mia are so cute."

A third tweeted: "Omg I am just melting seeing little Mia. Gorka and Gemma are so lucky #Strictly."

When little Mia was born in July, Gorka announced the arrival on social media.

He shared a pic of himself on Instagram smiling next to Gemma and wrote: "The last pic before we became three. Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier.

"She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times. @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO!

"After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more.

"What a trooper you are. I couldn't be more proud of you!! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of Gem and our baby. Back home now for family time."

Since the birth, which Gemma described as "traumatic", the couple have regularly updated fans on Mia's progress and their own as new parents.

Last month, Gemma delighted fans with a snap of her beloved pet dogs bonding with Mia as she urged her dog-owning followers not to worry if they have a baby on the way.

