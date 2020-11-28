Gemma Atkinson has revealed her baby daughter has caught a cold for the first time.

The former soap star informed her Instagram Story viewers she was up earlier than usual today (Saturday, November 28) because of the tot’s sniffles.

Mum Gemma explained she was not concerned about 16-month-old Mia’s new experience, however.

And she kept her unwell little one entertained by showing her footage of her dad Gorka Marquez doing the salsa with Strictly celeb Maisie Smith.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are parents to baby Mia (Credit: Splash News)ews)

Read more: Piers Morgan hits out at I’m A Celeb stars and demands a ‘shake up’

“Mia’s got her first cold in 16 months,” Gemma said with a smile.

“We knew she’d get one starting nursery.”

You want to go home to your loved ones and have some like cuddles and some normal life.

The ex Emmerdale actress continued: “Everyone said, even the nursery teacher said, ‘She will get colds here, don’t worry’.”

While Mia watched the dancing action unfolding on screen, Gemma chanted: “Go Maisie, go Papa! Go Maisie, go Papa!”

Gorka Marquez is dancing with Maisie Smith on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who was Dougie James’ wife? Mum of Adam, Scott and Ryan Thomas divorced him

Gemma Atkinson’s support means Gorka Marquez can do Strictly

Another Instagram Story snap had Mia all buttoned up and ready for a walk with dogs Ollie and Norman.

And a third Story video showed Gemma pushing Mia along in her pushchair, accompanied by the two pets.

Fans have previously praised the ‘strong’ star for getting on and being a mum while partner Gorka is away for Strictly Come Dancing.

Her support means he can continue his TV dancing career.

“What a great mum you are, doing it all!” one follower commented on a snap of her and Mia uploaded a week ago.

“Mia and Gorka are so lucky to have you,” concurred another.

A third added: “Supermum!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson)

Gorka has had to bubble up with Maisie to ensure he can participate in the coronavirus-hit series.

But he recently admitted he is finding it difficult being separated from Gemma and Mia.

Gorka and Maisie hit the rocks again when they found themselves in the bottom two on Strictly last week. But the pair survived to dance another week when the judges picked Caroline Quentin to leave.

Gorka said on This Morning: “It is hard because, after being on the dance off, you want to go home to your loved ones and have some like cuddles and some normal life.

“But we can’t, which makes it even harder. It’s particularly difficult for me being away. For her [Maisie] it is also difficult.”

– Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight (Saturday, November 28) on BBC One from 7.15pm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.