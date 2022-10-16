Gemma Atkinson has sent a message to Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton following last night’s show.

During Saturday’s live programme, Helen and her pro partner Gorka Marquez – who is engaged to Gemma – performed a Paso Doble.

Following their routine, Gorka paid a touching tribute to Helen as he branded her an “amazing mother” and “inspirational”.

Now, Gorka’s partner Gemma has also shown her support for Helen.

Sharing a video of Gorka’s touching statement to Helen, Gemma said on Instagram: “Absolutely!!!! What he said!!!”

In a separate message to Helen, Gemma said: “So proud! Having the trust and respect from your pro partner on Strictly is everything.

“I know first hand how much we lean on them for support. Especially on the live shows!”

Referring to her former pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec, Gemma continued: “Aljaz used to have to physically drag me on that floor and reassure me every eight minutes!

“Show them all what you got Helen! When the going gets tough, you get tougher! You got this.”

It comes after Gorka praised Helen during the live show last night (October 15).

He said: “Can I just say something, I know you have been having a difficult time.

“And I know you may not feel like you’re beautiful, or good enough or anything but if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you.”

The Spanish dancer added: “You are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, so believe in yourself please.”

Gorka and Helen on Strictly

Viewers gushed over Gorka and Helen’s partnership on the BBC show.

One person said on Twitter: “Loved this from Gorka last night on Strictly it’s been a difficult few months for Helen just needs to believe in herself.”

Another wrote: “Gorka is just so bloody lovely trying to help Helen with her confidence.”

A third added: “Gorka sticking up for Helen was everything.”

Meanwhile, tonight will see another couple leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Last night’s leaderboard saw Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova at the bottom along with Will Mellor and Nancy Xu.

However, the judges came under for their scoring of Will as viewers pointed out that the actor was ill with a virus.

One said on Twitter: “Bit harsh, none of the judges commended Will for dancing while sick! It was a hard dance too.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

