Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram to share with fans engagement celebrations with fiancé Gorka Marquez.

The 36-year-old broadcaster and Strictly star Gorka were able to get away for the first time they announced they were getting hitched.

And during the lovebirds’ stay, they made full use of the spa facilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson)

What did Gemma Atkinson share on Instagram?

In a series of images shared on Instagram, she showed fans the glorious surroundings of the hotel they were staying in.

The snaps featured Gemma and Gorka relaxing, swimming in the pool and eating – the perfect recipe for a fun-filled weekend.

She captioned the images by telling fans: “Finally got to celebrate our engagement!

Read more: Gemma Atkinson goes naked on Steph’s Packed Lunch

“The wonderful @rockliffe_hall kindly invited us to come and stay for 2 nights and it was bliss!

“Two days of relaxation, wonderful food, nature trails and an incredible Spa and Gym.

“Thanks for having us guys! Your staff are wonderful.”

Gemma Atkinson was ready for her final swim (Credit: Instagram)

One last swim…

Gemma also took to her Instagram Stories to share images of her in a swimsuit as she prepared for her final swim of the weekend.

Dancing in front of the camera and wearing goggles, she said: “Last swim before leaving.”

And, judging by the snaps she shared, Gemma and Gorka had the perfect romantic weekend getaway.

Gemma teased a wedding abroad (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Are there any details about the wedding?

When it comes to the couple’s nuptials, Gemma had teased plans for a wedding abroad.

“We’re obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on,” she said on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson reveals exciting plans for wedding to fiancé Gorka Marquez

“The only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad.”

She said Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters.