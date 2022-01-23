Gemma Atkinson issues passionate plea to fans after weight gain

Gemma Atkinson has urged fans not to let the number on the scales “define” them after gaining weight.

The star, 37, told fans she was feeling “great” even though she had gained a few pounds over the festive season.

Sharing a snap of herself relaxing on the sofa in workout gear, Gemma wrote: “Scales! Not fish scales… the scales that every day thousands of ppl step on to determine how they feel about themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson)

Gemma Atkinson opens up on social media

“How worthy they are of that biscuit with their coffee or how they are going to feel that day. Happy? Disappointed? Angry? Worthless? Sound familiar?”

Gemma said when she was growing up her family didn’t own scales.

Instead, they stuck to “simple” rules like having vegetables with very dinner and enjoying treats at the weekend.

Read more: Gorka Marquez issues health update as he reveals reason behind hospital visit

They also played outside whenever they could and were never allowed fizzy drinks, which Gemma thanked her mum for.

“Nowadays a lots changed and the amount of ppl who msg me saying they have been ‘killing themselves in the gym but are heavier on the scale and feel awful about it’ is untrue,” she added.

The actress – who is mum to two-year-old daughter Mia with Strictly’s Gorka Marquez – told her followers that every year from her birthday (November 16th) to Christmas she usually eases off her training regime.

Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson urged fans not to let the scales define them. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “I don’t binge & do nothing, heck no! But like most, from Dec it’s work do’s, tubs of chocolates, Xmas markets and we start the day everyday with a chocolate from a calendar.

“I weighed myself a few days before Xmas and I was 70.6kg. I felt sluggish due to my relaxed regime and daily sugar snacks and I was definitely ‘softer’ than usual.

Gemma ‘got back on’ fitness regime post Christmas

“From the 29th Dec I got back on it with food & training. Eating more, but eating correct, training daily, loads of water, all the good stuff! Despite being flat out with work this month, I’ve had more energy and better sleep than I did over Christmas.

“I’m no longer ‘soft’ in the areas I was over Christmas.”

Opening up on her weight, she added: “Yesterday I went on the scale and I was 73.3kg. HEAVIER then when I was feeling a bit urgh…

Gemma with her partner Gorka (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Do I feel great? Yes! Am I training & moving? Yes! Setting new PB’s? Yes! Is my skin ok? Yes! Sleep ok? Yes. All because I’m fuelling right & moving regularly, NOT because of a number on the scale.”

She urged fans: “Please, please don’t let that number define you.

Read more: Strictly news: Gorka Marquez breaks down in tears as he reflects on time on show

“Of course, tracking progress is important, and if you are on a mission to drop body fat and regain your health then absolutely go for it.

“But health is about all of the above and not just a number. Remember that. Health is a lifestyle. And with consistency and good habits and choices, we all have a better chance of being at our best.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.