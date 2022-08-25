Gemma Atkinson hits back at trolls as she sparks backlash over daughter sharing lolly with dog

Gemma Atkinson has blasted Instagram trolls who reacted in backlash over her daughter sharing a lolly with a dog.

The former Hollyoaks and Emmerdale actress shared a video of her daughter Mia, three, letting their dog lick her lolly.

Little Mia was then seen licking the same ice lolly.

Gemma and her partner, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez, have two dogs.

Their daughter Mia was filmed offering her cold snack to Norman, who happily slobbered all over it.

Gemma wrote: “Sharing is caring.”

Actress Gemma hit back at trolls yesterday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Gemma Atkinson on Instagram

But it seems some fans who saw the video reacted with horror and “anger”.

Gemma addressed the criticism on her feed.

We seem to have gone back a few decades.

She wrote: “A lot of anger today about Mia sharing a lolly with Norman.

“KIDS NEED GERMS. If you think that’s bad, you should see me wrestling with her to not open sanitary bins in public loos!

“Or when she used to share her dummy with other kids at nursery, or when she comes home from nan’s covered in mud from playing in the park.

“Also, dogs have bacteria in their mouth, but not as much as humans.”

Gemma added a thumbs up emoji at the end of the post.

(P)

Gemma and Gorka

Last month, Gemma, 37, reacted to trolls who accused her of keeping up her gym routine in case Gorka,31, left her.

Gemma shared pictures of herself working out.

Scathing comments included: “Her bloke will cheat on her if she stops training!”

Another had written: “Love it… But is all this to keep Gorka??”

But Gemma hit back, telling her 1.8 million followers: “We seem to have gone back a few decades,” adding a facepalm emoji.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are engaged (Credit: Cover Images)

She added: “Note to anyone starting out with a training/health regime.

“Doing it for anyone but yourself is a set up for failure.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson addresses ‘pregnancy’ after daughter Mia tells teachers ‘Mummy has a baby in her tummy’

“Do it for YOU! YOU deserve to feel YOUR best.

“Shut out the noise and crack on.”

Good for her!

What do you think of trolls sharing their opinion with Gemma? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.