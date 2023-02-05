Gemma Atkinson has addressed “concern” from her Instagram fans following a video she shared recently.

The former Emmerdale actress, who is pregnant with her second child, was trying on clothing in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories.

However, it seems they sparked some concern from her followers as someone pointed out she appeared “breathless”.

Gemma has addressed ‘concern’ from her fans (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson on Instagram

After watching one of the videos of Gemma showing off an outfit, one follower messaged her.

They said: “Have you had your iron levels checked missus? You sound a bit breathless.

“That can be a sign of low iron in pregnancy. [Ask] your midwife to run some bloods for you.”

Gemma shared the message to her Stories and reassured her followers.

Actress Gemma and dancer Gorka are expecting their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma said: “I’ve been asked this a lot. Thanks for concern.

“My bloods are checked regularly as is my BP. Both before and during pregnancy (because I find it amazing how our bodies work).

“All results are spot on and luckily have been for years.”

Gemma added: “In fact, my last blood pressure check a week ago I was told, ‘Gosh you’re as chilled as you look.’

“Breathlessness is common in pregnancy due to everything shifting and moving about to make room.

Gemma reassured fans her health is fine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m across my health and in very good hands with my midwife too,” followed by a heart emoji.

Gemma announced she was pregnant with her second child with fiancé Gorka Marquez last month.

All results are spot on and luckily have been for years.

The couple shared a gorgeous photo, showing their daughter Mia lying on Gemma’s bump.

In another picture, the family are seen smiling.

Gemma gushed: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped’.”

She added: “Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

“We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled!”

