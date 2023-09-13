Gemma Atkinson defends decision to stop breastfeeding 6-week-old son: ‘It was exhausting’

New mum Gemma Atkinson has revealed the real reason why she stopped breastfeeding her son when he was six weeks old in a candid post on Instagram.

The 38-year-old actress and Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Márquez welcomed their second child, Thiago Thomas Marquez, back in July.

Gemma revealed she had breastfed her first child Mia, who they welcomed in 2019, for around five weeks. And she said she was aiming to do the same with her son.

Gemma Atkinson shares candid Instagram post

After sharing a video of herself feeding Thiago from a bottle, a curious fan asked: “Does he have formula milk as well as breast milk? He’s a good lad for you.”

Gemma screenshotted the message and shared her answer on her Instagram Stories. The former Hollyoaks star said Thiago is only drinking formula now.

She said: “No more sore boobies! He had about a week’s worth of breast milk I’d managed to express and freeze but that’s all gone. My boobs are slowly shrinking back to normal size which my back is eternally grateful for,” she said.

But why did she stop breastfeeding, asked another fan?

My choice to stop was because it was exhausting on my own.

Gemma explained: “Asked this a lot too which I get. I personally only wanted to do five weeks of breastfeeding. That’s what I did with Mia so I set myself that target. I was fortunate enough to be able to express a lot so he ended up having about six weeks. My choice to stop was because it was exhausting on my own.”

She continued: “My boobs and back were quite sore and knowing I had school coming up for Mia and knowing Gorka would be away in London I knew it would be easier and less stressful on the bottle and I’ve always said that’s how feeding should be. I enjoyed feeding them both and having the five weeks with them both, but I’m enjoying this time too. Especially the bit where other people can step in and feed him.”

‘As long as the mum is happy, that’s what matters’

Gemma concluded: “I know there’s a lot of judgment on mothers who bottle feed. There shouldn’t be, but there is. My thoughts are ‘fed is best’ and as long as the mum and are happy, that’s what matters.”

