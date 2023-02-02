Gemma Atkinson reveals she’s made big change in second pregnancy amid ‘worry’

Gemma Atkinson has revealed on Instagram a very big change she has made when it comes to her second pregnancy.

TV personality Gemma and her partner Gorka Marquez shared their happy news about expecting a new arrival a couple of weeks ago.

Their first child Mia was born in July 2019.

And yesterday (Wednesday February 1) Gemma told Instagram fans about a decision she has made following fears ‘history could repeat itself’.

Actress Gemma Atkinson has made a change for her second pregnancy (Credit: Channel4.com)

Gemma Atkinson on Instagram

Gemma, 38, explained on Instagram Stories her reasons for choosing a private midwife, Rach, for her second pregnancy.

She wrote: “I love our NHS but I know how stretched they are. And with the strikes still happening I felt uneasy at the thought of history repeating itself with my pregnancy and not enough staff to help.”

However, Gemma and Strictly star Gorka‘s baby boy will still be born in an NHS hospital.

Gemma went on: “By the way I fully support their reasons for striking and they should absolutely be paid a hell of a lot more for that they do!

“Our baby will be born at an NHS hospital but my pre and post care will be done by Rach.”

Gemma and Gorka are expecting their second child together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma on second pregnancy

Former Emmerdale actress Gemma also mentioned how she decided on going private after a conversation with Corrie’s Brooke Vincent.

“Last time I was told Mia was going to be a big baby and she was absolutely tiny so this time I felt I need and wanted monitoring more closely,” Gemma explained.

I’ll be having a lot more scans this time keeping a close eye on baby’s size.

“I’ll be having a lot more scans this time keeping a close eye on baby’s size. So far everything for baby and me results wise are spot on and as expected.

“Today we discussed birth options and locations. Rach will be with me in labour which already is a comfort.”

Gemma Atkinson is pregnant with her second child, a son (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma added: “Any expectant mum will know the worry is always at the back of your mind, from the minute you find out your wonderful news.”

Earlier this week Gemma also reflected on potential names for her son during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

She told the Channel 4 show’s host: “So far Mia wants to call him either Barbie or Harold. So I’m going to have to do some negotiating.

“We can’t have a baby Harold, can we?”

Read more: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals daughter’s amusing reaction to her bump

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.