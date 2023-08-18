Gemma Atkinson hits back after ‘baffling’ warning about daughter Mia: ‘I’m not afraid’

Gemma Atkinson has hit back after an Instagram follower criticised daughter Mia’s choice in TV shows.

The former Hollyoaks actress was criticised by another parent after she shared a photo of her daughter watching the CrossFit Games on the TV.

Gemma then took to her Instagram Stories to defend her decision to let Mia watch the games. And, she explained that she was “baffled” by the response.

Mia, pictured here with her parents in 2020, enjoys watching CrossFit (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson hits back on Instagram

The parent in question was one of Gemma’s Instagram followers. They sent her a DM on the photo-sharing app telling Gemma that Mia would become “body conscious” by watching the CrossFit Games, and said that viewing them could cause children to develop “eating problems”.

They then said that children should be watching “kids’ programmes”, rather than sports shows aimed at adults.

Gemma took a screenshot of the message, and responded via her Instagram Stories. She wrote: “The ‘should be watching kids programmes’ baffled me a little. One of our friends is one of the best CrossFit athletes in the world and whenever she’s been to stay with us, Mia has looked up to her in awe of her physical strength and capabilities in regards to gymnastics etc.”

And, she explained that along with fiancé Gorka Marquez, she takes four-year-old Mia for pizza, ice cream and sweets at the weekend. Moreover, while Mia sometimes chooses to watch CrossFit, she also likes Come Dine With Me and The Yorkshire Vet.

She said that they’ve created the “perfect balance” as parents, and aren’t worried about Mia developing any body image concerns.

Gemma and Gorka now have two children together after Gemma gave birth to son Thiago last month (Credit: Splash News)

Mia is a new big sister

Along with Mia, Gemma and Gorka also have son Thiago, who they welcomed last month. A week later, she shared his name as well as a first photo.

Meanwhile, she also shared a rather inquisitive question Mia asked about her appearance not long after she gave birth. Mia has already adapted to the big sister role, becoming the “mother hen we expected her to be”. However, she also asked her mother: “Mummy, why does your tummy still look like it has a baby in it even though my brother is out?”.

She also told fans that Mia wanted baby Thiago to be called Barbie. However, her parents (unsurprisingly) didn’t go for it, instead honouring Gorka’s Portuguese mum with a name from her native language.

