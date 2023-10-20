Gemma Atkinson makes shock family confession as she shares update on wedding to Gorka

Gemma Atkinson has made a shock family confession as she shared an update on her wedding to Gorka Marquez.

Gorka and Gemma got engaged back in 2021 – and the Emmerdale star has now hit out at the idea of “pressure” for them to tie the knot.

Gemma made a shock confession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Atkinson makes shock family confession

Back in 2021, Gemma and Gorka got engaged. However, things have fallen silent on the whole marriage front since then.

Now, Gemma has confessed that the couple have “forgotten” that they’re engaged!

“We’re under no pressure at all from family or mates to get married,” she told the Express recently.

“I think because they see how happy we are anyway, they’ve forgotten we’re engaged!” she then confessed.

“We’re in no rush at all to be honest, things are lovely as they are.”

The star made a sad announcement (Credit: ITV)

Gemma announces heartbreaking family death

Gemma’s confession comes not long after she made a heartbreaking announcement about a family death.

Taking to Instagram last week, Gemma announced the death of her Auntie Shelia.

“Today we said goodbye to Auntie Shelia. The kindest most caring lady and eldest relative we have,” Gemma wrote.

She then said: “After almost 93 years her body became tired. Now at peace and reunited with Uncle Peter and many more relatives, I’m sure they’ll be having a celebration together just as we did today at her send-off.

“As sad as funerals are, it’s always lovely having the family together having a good laugh and a good buffet!”

Gemma addressed Gorka’s early exit from Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Atkinson on silver lining of Gorka Marquez’s exit from Strictly

In other Gemma-related news, the 38-year-old recently revealed that Gorka’s exit from Strictly does have a “silver lining“.

“I got to meet Nikita, Gorka’s partner. She’s lovely. So, so lovely,” she said in an Instagram video.

“Literally no dance experience, no acting experience, getting up at four o’clock for a breakfast show before rehearsals… I said to her: ‘You should be bloody proud! Genuinely mate, be bloody proud,” she then continued.

Gemma then revealed that Gorka leaving the show early isn’t a bad thing for the family.

“The silver lining is that Gorka gets to come home now. We’ve not seen him for four weeks… Obviously, I have now but [not] Mia and Thiago so yeah. It’s fine,” she said.

