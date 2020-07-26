Gemma Atkinson celebrates stretch marks as she shows off amazing body one year after giving birth

Gemma Atkinson looked absolutely sensational this weekend as she showed off her toned body one year after giving birth.

The former Emmerdale actress and Strictly star, 35, shared a before and after video.

Just one year on from welcoming daughter Mia into the world with partner Gorka Marquez, she's back in tip top shape.

But the celebrity insists that it's been a hard road, and nothing has come easy.

She also celebrated her flaws, pointing out that she now has stretch marks on her bottom and 'loose skin' on her stomach.

Gemma Atkinson opened up about her one-year body transformation (Credit: ITV)

What did Gemma Atkinson tell her followers?

Taking to Instagram, she shared the videos in view of her some 1.5 million followers.

In the first clip she is shown just weeks after giving birth. Although still slim and toned, her postpartum stomach is evident.

And in the following video she has incredibly defined abs.

In the second clip she says: "That video you just scrolled past was taken when Mia was just a few weeks old.

"And I've got it on my phone just to remind myself of how amazing your body is really.

"What it's capable of, what we go through to have a baby. And to show people that it has taken me a year.

"Mia is now one. And I've still obviously got my loose skin, which is expected after a baby.

"But to anyone who is feeling like, 'Oh I'm never going to be myself again' or 'never feel strong again' - you will!

"I actually feel physically stronger now than before I had Mia.

Gemma and partner Gorka Marquez on Loose Women last year (credit ITV)

Even fitter now

"I'm lifting more in the gym, I'm training for longer. I feel better.

"So don't be down on yourself. Take your time, don't put pressure on yourself."

She reiterated her message in the posts's caption.

Gemma wrote: "First video, three weeks postpartum to now. Ladies, give yourselves credit where it's due.

"There's no time frame or end goal (with those comes added pressure). There's just you and the choices you make when it comes to your nutrition and your lifestyle. A baby doesn't 'wreck your body' as I was constantly told.

"It highlights how incredible our bodies are and in my case, the few extra stretch marks I got on my bum are my reminder when for nine months, I was lucky enough to have a JLo backside.

"Also remember I trained for years before falling pregnant and muscle memory is real!

"That hasn't made it any easier by any means, I've still had to graft to feel like myself again BUT, if you're new to training, don't compare yourself to those who've done it for longer.

"Staying in our own lane is vital."

